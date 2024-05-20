Monday’s Headlines

- Seniors want to feel safe on SF's most famous bike route (The Frisc)
- The first all-electric school bus fleet in the U.S. - in Oakland - will also feed peak-time power to the grid (Bloomberg)
- SF's Folsom Street about to get a major redesign (SF Standard)
- Reshaping the suburbs for bicycling (Streets.mn)
- Reviving downtown Los Angeles: Why design thinking matters more than ever (Urban Land)
- CTC allocates nearly $2 billion for transportation infrastructure throughout state (Times of San Diego)
- And approves new "managed" lanes on I-80 (Sacramento Bee)
- More than 1,200 LA-owned affordable housing units are vacant (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- Politics is what drives California's budget discussions (CalMatters)
