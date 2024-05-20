Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Seniors want to feel safe on the Wiggle, too; All-electric school bus fleet in Oakland - first in nation - will feed power back to grid; Folsom St to get a major redesign; More

8:31 AM PDT on May 20, 2024

Electric school bus. Image from Thomas Built Buses, one of the suppliers of electric school buses in California

  • Seniors want to feel safe on SF's most famous bike route (The Frisc)
  • The first all-electric school bus fleet in the U.S. - in Oakland - will also feed peak-time power to the grid (Bloomberg)
  • SF's Folsom Street about to get a major redesign (SF Standard)
  • Reshaping the suburbs for bicycling (Streets.mn)
  • Reviving downtown Los Angeles: Why design thinking matters more than ever (Urban Land)
  • CTC allocates nearly $2 billion for transportation infrastructure throughout state (Times of San Diego)
  • More than 1,200 LA-owned affordable housing units are vacant (Santa Monica Daily Press)
  • Politics is what drives California's budget discussions (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

