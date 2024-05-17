Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

LA Metro to get more police; Hundreds of bills die; More

May 17, 2024

California Forever showing that public transit is part of everyone’s fantasy of a perfect world

  • Mayor Bass orders "police surge" in response to attacks on LA Metro (LA Times, LAist)
  • Muni plans a major retrofit of Twin Peaks Tunnel, which will require closing it (SF Gate)
  • CARB under fire for rejecting environmental justice advisory committee recommendations (Carbon Pulse)
  • The states leading the way on bicycling (Momentum)
  • California Forever developers release new renderings showing a transit paradise in hopes of garnering support (KCRA)
  • Appropriations committees squash hundreds of bills (CalMatters)
  • How big oil manipulated journalism (The Nation)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

