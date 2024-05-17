Friday’s Headlines

- Mayor Bass orders "police surge" in response to attacks on LA Metro (LA Times, LAist)
- Muni plans a major retrofit of Twin Peaks Tunnel, which will require closing it (SF Gate)
- CARB under fire for rejecting environmental justice advisory committee recommendations (Carbon Pulse)
- The states leading the way on bicycling (Momentum)
- California Forever developers release new renderings showing a transit paradise in hopes of garnering support (KCRA)
- Appropriations committees squash hundreds of bills (CalMatters)
- How big oil manipulated journalism (The Nation)
