Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Speed limits are too high; Reimagining urban highways; Measuring complete streets progress; More

6:54 AM PDT on May 16, 2024

Photo via Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

  • Speed limits are too darn high (Vox)
  • A holistic approach to reimagining urban highways (Toole Design)
  • Smart Growth America's guide to measuring complete streets progress
  • Video: America's best bus rapid transit? (City Nerd)
  • San Jose station design moving forward; might cost billions (Railway Age, Silicon Valley)
  • Report: Exempt urban housing from CEQA if you want any built (LAist)
  • Photos of bike riders. And dogs. Not in California (Cascade Bicycle Club)
  • How several NYC neighborhoods are struggling with climate change (NY Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog San FranciscoHighway Boondoggles

Call to Action: Stop More Freeway Widening, Stop Cuts to Bike/Walk Projects

The Oakland Alameda "Access" Project, the Gilman Interchange, the Yolo Causeway—why is there always money for car infrastructure, but the pittance allotted to bike and walk projects is the first to get cut?

May 16, 2024
Streetsblog USATransportation Funding

This City Leader Wants Drivers to Pay $850/Year to Register Their Cars — And Give the Money to Transit

What if driver had a choice between paying for the equivalent of a yearly bus pass just to register a car, or skipping the DMV and taking the actual bus for free?

May 16, 2024
CA State Assembly

Active Transportation Program Cut Because Administration Wants to Prioritize Highways

The Newsom administration wants to cut the ATP because Caltrans is tired of having its state highway funding tapped.

May 16, 2024
