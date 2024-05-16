Thursday’s Headlines

- Speed limits are too darn high (Vox)
- A holistic approach to reimagining urban highways (Toole Design)
- Smart Growth America's guide to measuring complete streets progress
- Video: America's best bus rapid transit? (City Nerd)
- San Jose station design moving forward; might cost billions (Railway Age, Silicon Valley)
- Report: Exempt urban housing from CEQA if you want any built (LAist)
- Photos of bike riders. And dogs. Not in California (Cascade Bicycle Club)
- How several NYC neighborhoods are struggling with climate change (NY Times)
