Wednesday’s Headlines

- LA Times helpfully lists recent stabbings, fights on and near L.A. Metro system
- BART crisis intervention program takes a proactive approach to safety (KQED)
- Time to finish what we started with BART extension to San Jose (Mercury News)
- AC Transit releases a reworked draft service plan (Alameda Post)
- CA offering gift cards for drivers to help test its gas tax alternative (LA Times, Yahoo)
- Exxon sues its own shareholders to keep them quiet about climate (LA Times)
- Arizona - and fifteen other states - are trying to block CA clean truck rules (AZPM)
- Details about Newsom budget proposal emerging: money for corporate climate laws, delays to other climate programs (E&E News)
