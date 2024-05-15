Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

Transit safety approaches differ; Exxon sues shareholders to shut them up about climate; Details emerging about Newsom's budget proposal; More

8:32 AM PDT on May 15, 2024

  • LA Times helpfully lists recent stabbings, fights on and near L.A. Metro system
  • BART crisis intervention program takes a proactive approach to safety (KQED)
  • Time to finish what we started with BART extension to San Jose (Mercury News)
  • AC Transit releases a reworked draft service plan (Alameda Post)
  • CA offering gift cards for drivers to help test its gas tax alternative (LA Times, Yahoo)
  • Exxon sues its own shareholders to keep them quiet about climate (LA Times)
  • Arizona - and fifteen other states - are trying to block CA clean truck rules (AZPM)
  • Details about Newsom budget proposal emerging: money for corporate climate laws, delays to other climate programs (E&E News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog Los Angelesbus lanes

Transit Expert Jarrett Walker has Advice for Los Angeles

Jarrett Walker talks choice riders, all-door boarding, bus lanes, BRT, and making the bus system more legible

May 15, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoBerkeley

Eyes on the Street: New Gilman/I-80 Overpass is Open

Welcome to West Berkeley's newest and sweetest connection to the shoreline and the Bay Trail

May 15, 2024
Freeways

California Transportation Commission This Week: Funding for I-80 Yolo Causeway Widening

Clearly Caltrans leadership doesn't take its own guidelines on mitigating induced travel very seriously.

May 14, 2024
