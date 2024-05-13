Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Don't cut the ATP; What if people who don't drive helped plan transportation? Coachella Valley wants a train, yesterday; Feds pledge $$ to bring HSR and Caltrain into downtown SF; More

8:39 AM PDT on May 13, 2024

Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • California Bicycle Coalition condemns proposed Active Transportation Program cuts (Cycling West)
  • One-third of Americans do not drive. What if some of them helped plan our transportation system? (NextCity)
  • Coachella Valley wants a train, yesterday (Desert Sun)
  • Opinion: VTA will keep blocking independent review of BART extension plans (East Bay Times)
  • Feds pledge $3.4 billion to bring HSR, Caltrain into downtown SF (SF Examiner)
  • Santa Barbara looking for public input on its regional transportation plan (Noozhawk)
  • The list of benefits from e-bikes is long (National Geographic)
  • Profile of Laura Friedman (LA Times)
  • Batteries are pushing solar power into the evening hours in CA at a meaningful scale (Canary Media)
  • Anonymous donor provides $100M to build affordable housing in downtown SF (SFist)
  • Florence pays residents to commute by bike (The Mayor)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

