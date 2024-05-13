Monday’s Headlines

- California Bicycle Coalition condemns proposed Active Transportation Program cuts (Cycling West)
- One-third of Americans do not drive. What if some of them helped plan our transportation system? (NextCity)
- Coachella Valley wants a train, yesterday (Desert Sun)
- Opinion: VTA will keep blocking independent review of BART extension plans (East Bay Times)
- Feds pledge $3.4 billion to bring HSR, Caltrain into downtown SF (SF Examiner)
- Santa Barbara looking for public input on its regional transportation plan (Noozhawk)
- The list of benefits from e-bikes is long (National Geographic)
- Profile of Laura Friedman (LA Times)
- Batteries are pushing solar power into the evening hours in CA at a meaningful scale (Canary Media)
- Anonymous donor provides $100M to build affordable housing in downtown SF (SFist)
- Florence pays residents to commute by bike (The Mayor)
