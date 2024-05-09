Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Top climate scientists are alarmed but determined; Growing local transit, making it safe; Planning for car-free cities; What Malibu is doing to make PCH safer; More

8:27 AM PDT on May 9, 2024

  • How top climate scientists are feeling about the environment (The Guardian)
  • Infill stations can close transit gaps (Bloomberg)
  • SMART ridership is setting records (Patch)
  • Bakersfield's Golden Empire Transit to extend service, buy zero-emission buses (Bakersfield Now)
  • Metro needs to be safer; it also needs to be perceived as safer (LA Times, Torched)
  • VTA to pay for new BART cars now, though BART to downtown San Jose is delayed (Mercury News)
  • Contra Costa leaders are excited about autonomous microtransit (ABC7, KTVU)
  • Link 21: A plan for multiple rail lines connecting the San Francisco Bay Area megaregion (We Build Value)
  • San Francisco City College leaders don't want a bike lane. Too bad (SF Standard)
  • Car-free cities are the next big thing in urban planning (Momentum Mag)
  • Next week: Bike to Work/Wherever Day (The Bay Link)
  • People over parking (Reuters)
  • What Malibu is doing to improve safety on Pacific Coast Highway (Fox 11)
  • UP touts expanded freight rail service from the Inland Empire to Chicago (Supply Chain Drive)
  • AARP and the League of American Bicyclists offer an illustrated guide to (some of) the different types of bikes available out there (AARP)
  • Caltrans to install two wildlife undercrossings on Highway 395 (Caltrans)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Transportation Funding

More than 30 Organizations Ask the Governor to Lift Transit Funding Freeze

The letter comes a day before Governor Newsom is scheduled to announce his May Budget Revision

May 10, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesCulver City

Eyes on the Street: Recent Centinela Bike Lanes in Culver City

The new partially-protected Centinela facility is a welcome safety upgrade for a stretch that long lacked any type of bikeway, but the area remains not all that bike-friendly

May 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAMobility Justice

The Dawn of the ‘Non-Driver’ Movement: A Conversation with Anna Zivarts

"At the end of the day, there are going to be folks who still can't drive and can't afford to drive — and there are still going to be a lot of us."

May 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Highway Fighting in Texas

Jeff Wood talks to Megan Kimble about an amazing footnote to the creation of the Interstate Highway system.

May 9, 2024
