Thursday’s Headlines
Top climate scientists are alarmed but determined; Growing local transit, making it safe; Planning for car-free cities; What Malibu is doing to make PCH safer; More
More from Streetsblog California
More than 30 Organizations Ask the Governor to Lift Transit Funding Freeze
The letter comes a day before Governor Newsom is scheduled to announce his May Budget Revision
Eyes on the Street: Recent Centinela Bike Lanes in Culver City
The new partially-protected Centinela facility is a welcome safety upgrade for a stretch that long lacked any type of bikeway, but the area remains not all that bike-friendly
Commentary: Making Valencia Better for Business
Curbside protected bike lanes with curbside parklets deliver on much-needed economic benefits for merchants while ensuring safety for all
The Dawn of the ‘Non-Driver’ Movement: A Conversation with Anna Zivarts
"At the end of the day, there are going to be folks who still can't drive and can't afford to drive — and there are still going to be a lot of us."
Talking Headways Podcast: Highway Fighting in Texas
Jeff Wood talks to Megan Kimble about an amazing footnote to the creation of the Interstate Highway system.