Tuesday’s Headlines
Silicon Valley's transit market ready to grow; CA can't afford NOT to build better bikeways; Slower speeds mean fewer deaths; More
San Fernando Valley Bus/Bike Updates: G Line, Roscoe Bus Lanes, Laurel Canyon Bike Lanes
Short newly protected bike lane on Laurel Canyon Blvd, extensive NSFV bus improvements under construction this month, and scaled-back G Line plans should get that project under construction this summer
How to Fight a Texas-Sized Freeway Battle
A new book explores how Texas advocates are fighting back against destructive highway expansions. But what happened to those projects since it was sent to the printer?
S.F. Fire Apologizes for Tweeting About Imaginary Bike Rule
There is no rule in California that says cyclists have to ride single file
Valencia Merchants to SFMTA: We Want Curbside Protected Bike Lanes
Valencia merchants association strengthens support for getting rid of the failed center-running bike lane and replacing it as soon as possible with curbside protected lanes