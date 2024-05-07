Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Silicon Valley's transit market ready to grow; CA can't afford NOT to build better bikeways; Slower speeds mean fewer deaths; More

8:32 AM PDT on May 7, 2024

An Amtrak train waiting to depart for San Jose from Oakland. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

  • Silicon Valley's transit market is ready for growth (San Jose Spotlight)
  • MTC, CARB, and Transform open a mobility hub in San Jose (Mass Transit)
  • Lyft e-bikes arrive at East Bay bike-share stations (Oaklandside)
  • CA can't afford to NOT build better bikeways faster (CalBike)
  • Skateboarding is reviving cities (Reasons to Be Cheerful)
  • Slower speeds are the secret to the Safe Systems Approach (Smart Growth America)
  • How hundreds of cities have achieved zero road deaths (The Conversation)
  • The 15-minute city idea is not what the conspiracy theorists think (Bloomberg)
  • Unanswered questions about how to protect endangered coastal railway (Phys.Org)
  • Steps must step up efforts to reduce harmful carbon emissions (SSTI)
  • Lobbying: who pays to play (Capitol Weekly)
  • None of the world's top industries would be profitable if they paid for the natural capital they use (Grist)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesBus Rapid Transit

San Fernando Valley Bus/Bike Updates: G Line, Roscoe Bus Lanes, Laurel Canyon Bike Lanes

Short newly protected bike lane on Laurel Canyon Blvd, extensive NSFV bus improvements under construction this month, and scaled-back G Line plans should get that project under construction this summer

May 7, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

How to Fight a Texas-Sized Freeway Battle

A new book explores how Texas advocates are fighting back against destructive highway expansions. But what happened to those projects since it was sent to the printer?

May 7, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoValencia Street

Valencia Merchants to SFMTA: We Want Curbside Protected Bike Lanes

Valencia merchants association strengthens support for getting rid of the failed center-running bike lane and replacing it as soon as possible with curbside protected lanes

May 7, 2024
See all posts