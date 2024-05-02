Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Highway construction costs rise to meet all the money coming from the federal infrastructure bill; Modesto celebrates new bus hub, future rail depot; E-bikes save money, reduce emissions, make people happy; More

8:45 AM PDT on May 2, 2024

Image: Screengrab from Modesto Bee

  • Highway construction costs could eat up much of the federal infrastructure funding (Bureau of Transportation Statistics)
  • Modesto celebrates opening of new bus hub, future rail depot (Modesto Bee)
    • But also considers a temporary station to bring expanded ACE service faster (Modesto Bee)
  • Transit-oriented affordable housing development completed in San Diego (Hoodline, Business Insider)
  • Part of SF's Great Highway to close to cars permanently - because of sea level rise? (SF Chronicle)
  • LA Metro takes emergency action to protect bus drivers (Cities Today)
  • How riding an e-bike saved me money and improved my life (CNET)
  • E-bike incentive program "significantly" reduce car travel, emissions (Science Daily)
  • Could California copy Vienna's approach to affordable housing? (The Guardian)
    • Or copy Spain, where a draft bill would recognize sustainable mobility as a fundamental right (Osborne Clarke)
  • EPA finalizes new rules on power plant GHG emissions (Lexology)
  • No attempt yet to renew California's cap-and-trade program (Politico)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Melanie Curry

