Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Robotaxi breaks the law, Waymo defends it; Whistleblower sues Caltrans; SANDAG gets a new leader; Zero-emission zones are helping fight pollution; More

8:36 AM PDT on April 30, 2024

Image by blazelord69 via Reddit / Futurism

  • What oil company internal documents tell us about them (they lie a lot) (Heated)
  • A robotaxi crossed over a double yellow line to pass riders in downtown SF, and Waymo says it "made the right decision" (Futurism)
  • Legislators are finding a way to allow cops to ticket robotaxis (NBC)
  • Former Caltrans Deputy Director Jeanie Ward-Waller sues agency for retaliatory demotion (E&E News)
  • Goldman Environmental Prize goes to community organizer who exposed environmental racism (Inside Climate News)
  • Santa Monica launches e-bike incentive program (Santa Monica Next)
  • Car-free JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park celebrates four years (ABC)
  • City of Morgan Hill to receive federal funding for transit…. and highway expansion (Mercury News)
  • SANDAG gets a new leader, from Caltrans (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Zero-emission zones are helping fight pollution (CityFix)
  • Finding the political will to build big projects (Governing)
  • What happens when ride-hail companies leave a city? (GovTech)
  • Highway 1 closure: Vehicles can convoy in and out of Big Sur starting Monday (Mercury News)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Melanie Curry

