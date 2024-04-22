Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Brightline West breaks ground; Senate to hear safe street bills; Looking at old BART cars, old Ford buses; Seoul is testing self-driving buses; More

8:34 AM PDT on April 22, 2024

Brightline West rendering

  • Brightline West breaks ground (Washington Post)
  • Tuesday: Senate hearing on safe streets bills (CalBike)
  • Inglewood mayor wants to scrap transit agencies timeline for conversion to electric fleet (MSN)
  • LA is also rethinking its electrification timelines (Politico)
  • New state programs may stall under deficit budget (LA Times)
  • Seoul, South Korea is testing self-driving buses at night (BBC)
  • Photos of the first BART car (SF Chronicle)
  • Oh, the old Ford bus (The Autopian)
  • Can speed bumps keep drivers out of the bus lane? (Oaklandside)
  • New projects are so much sexier than maintenance, but maintenance keeps infrastructure safe (Governing)
  • Oakland's streets are unsafe for pedestrians (LA Post Examiner)
  • The hidden potential of bicycles (Resilience)
  • Tech entrepreneurs think they can fix the climate crisis (NPR)
  • Google maps introduces new transit, EV charging features (Planetizen)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesHomelessness

LAPD Shoots Unarmed Unhoused Man as He Walks Away from Them

The newly released briefing video depicts Robles as non-compliant and claims officer Gomez-Magallanes shot him for pointing a weapon at officers, but body cam footage shows a slightly different story.

April 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog 101

Five Car Culture Euphemisms We Need To Stop Using

How does everyday language hide the real impact of building a world that functionally requires everyone to drive?

April 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAAccessibility

Disabled People Are Dying in America’s Crosswalks — But We’re Not Counting Them

The data on traffic fatalities and injuries doesn’t account for their needs or even count them. Better data would enable better solutions.

April 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Charging Up Transportation

This week, we talk to the great Gabe Klein, executive director of President Biden's Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (and a former Streetsblog board member), about curbside electrification.

April 22, 2024
See all posts