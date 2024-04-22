Monday’s Headlines
Brightline West breaks ground; Senate to hear safe street bills; Looking at old BART cars, old Ford buses; Seoul is testing self-driving buses; More
More from Streetsblog California
LAPD Shoots Unarmed Unhoused Man as He Walks Away from Them
The newly released briefing video depicts Robles as non-compliant and claims officer Gomez-Magallanes shot him for pointing a weapon at officers, but body cam footage shows a slightly different story.
Five Car Culture Euphemisms We Need To Stop Using
How does everyday language hide the real impact of building a world that functionally requires everyone to drive?
Metro Committee Approves 710 Freeway Plan with Reduced Widening and “No Known Displacements”
Metro's new 710 Freeway plan is definitely multimodal, definitely adds new freeway lanes, and probably won't demolish any homes or businesses
Disabled People Are Dying in America’s Crosswalks — But We’re Not Counting Them
The data on traffic fatalities and injuries doesn’t account for their needs or even count them. Better data would enable better solutions.
Talking Headways Podcast: Charging Up Transportation
This week, we talk to the great Gabe Klein, executive director of President Biden's Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (and a former Streetsblog board member), about curbside electrification.