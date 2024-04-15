Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Why drivers block sidewalks instead of parking in their garages; Santa Rose police easily nab distracted drivers; Cars are $$$$; EV owners are making electricity cheaper for everyone; More

8:39 AM PDT on April 15, 2024

  • Why drivers park on the sidewalk instead of in their garages (SF Standard)
  • Opinion: New data shows why cars should be kept off Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Santa Rosa police issue 217 citations for distracted driving in one week (Press Democrat)
  • The cost of owning and operating cars is driving inflation (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Report: EV owners are driving down the cost of proving electricity for everyone (Quartz)
  • How transit agencies can outsource operations, successfully (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Supreme Court: Builders can challenge impact fees (LA Times)
  • Is the builder's remedy bringing housing? (Mercury News)
  • Oakland development above BART is like a dense neighborhood in one building (Fast Company)
  • Google threatens to remove California content in response to Journalism Protection bill (Politico)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

