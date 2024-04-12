Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

8:34 AM PDT on April 12, 2024

Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit

  • One simple solution to all problems with e-bikes: build better bike infrastructure (Electrek)
  • Study: E-bike owners use their cars less, some go car-free (Global Cycling Network)
  • CA High-Speed Rail opens bids for trainsets (CAHSRA, SF Chronicle, KTLA)
  • Muni fare evasion is rampant, but there's a plan (SF Chronicle)
  • Youth, seniors can ride SMART without paying a fare (Patch)
  • Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit's TART Connect celebrates its millionth fare-free microtransit ride (Placer County)
  • Transit ridership continues its slow recovery (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Oakland, AC Transit have a plan for safety improvements along International Blvd (City of Oakland)
  • Mexico City's subway is sinking, unevenly, along with the city; subsidence is a problem in CA, too (Wired)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

CA High-Speed Rail Takes a Step Towards Acquiring Trains

The contract calls for two prototype trainsets for testing to be delivered by 2028, and four trainsets to be used on the "early operating segment" between Merced and Bakersfield, ready between 2030 and 2033.

April 12, 2024
Streetsblog Los Angelesbus lanes

Measure HLA Is Now Officially Law for L.A. City

Check the city maps to find what bus, bike, and walk improvements are coming to streets in your neighborhood

April 12, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

"Extreme commutes"; Cruise begins process to reinstate its self-driving cars; San Diego voters to weigh in on transportation sales tax measure; More

April 11, 2024
