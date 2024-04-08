Monday’s Headlines
Highway 1 keeps sliding into the sea, and California keeps fixing it; A new regional tolling agency? Did adding cars back to Fresno's car-free mall help business there? More
More from Streetsblog California
Call to Action: Fight to Hold onto Richmond-San Rafael Bike/Ped Path
In November 2019, after decades of advocacy, a multiuse path was opened on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, connecting Marin and the East Bay for people traveling outside of a motor vehicle for the first time in history.
Boondoggle: Oregon Highway Widening Gets ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Cash
The US Department of Transportation just awarded $450 million to the $1.9-billion Rose Quarter 1-5 project, which opponents have long called one of America’s most notorious highway boondoggles.
Santa Monica Unveils First/Last Mile Plan for Bergamot Station/Arts District
Plan is fully funded. Construction begins this year and will be completed in 2026.
Eclipse Special: Bad Moon Rising for Transit Users Who Want to See the Show
The eclipse will bring darkness to a swath of the country — but also shed some light on how bad our transit is.