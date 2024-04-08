Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Highway 1 keeps sliding into the sea, and California keeps fixing it; A new regional tolling agency? Did adding cars back to Fresno's car-free mall help business there? More

8:34 AM PDT on April 8, 2024

Fulton Street Mall 2023. Image: Google Street view

  • California keeps working to fix a highway that's sliding into the sea (SF Chronicle, LAist)
  • CTC to consider setting up a new Capitol Area Regional Tolling Agency this Tuesday (Davis Vanguard)
  • Did adding cars back to Fresno's car-free mall help? (Independent)
  • Transit agencies looking for ways to deal with rising assaults on bus operators (Mercury News)
  • In Paris, bike riders now outnumber motorists (Forbes)
  • Paris vs UK: "15-minute city" concept can transform a place (The Guardian)
  • Are 6-story buildings the cure for SF's housing shortage? (SF Standard)
  • How states are working to increase housing (Politico)
  • Car manufacturer: EV batteries need to be a lot lighter (Transport Topics)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoRichmond San Rafael Bridge

Call to Action: Fight to Hold onto Richmond-San Rafael Bike/Ped Path

In November 2019, after decades of advocacy, a multiuse path was opened on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, connecting Marin and the East Bay for people traveling outside of a motor vehicle for the first time in history.

April 8, 2024
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

Boondoggle: Oregon Highway Widening Gets ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Cash

The US Department of Transportation just awarded $450 million to the $1.9-billion Rose Quarter 1-5 project, which opponents have long called one of America’s most notorious highway boondoggles.

April 8, 2024
Streetsblog USARegional Transit

Eclipse Special: Bad Moon Rising for Transit Users Who Want to See the Show

The eclipse will bring darkness to a swath of the country — but also shed some light on how bad our transit is.

April 5, 2024
