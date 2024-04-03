Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Money for road repair; Looking for a place to sit; Autopia going electric... one day; More

8:48 AM PDT on April 3, 2024

  • Looking for a place to sit down in the city (Bloomberg)
  • Study: E-bikes are transforming urban mobility and cities should get onboard (Momentum)
  • Marin road safety project gets $7.5 million from road repair, including some separated bikeways (Marin IJ)
  • Metro completes tunneling for D Line to the westside (LA Times)
  • New York City to allow more cargo e-bike delivery vehicles (Our Town Downtown, Cityland)
  • Disneyland's Autopia is (finally!) going electric... after some study. Sammy Roth has some good ideas for updating Tomorrowland (LA Times)
  • Portola Valley's housing element rejected as inadequate (SF Chronicle)
  • "Builders' Remedy" up for revision (CalMatters, KQED)
  • Another way to get polluters to pay for the damage caused by pollution (NY Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

