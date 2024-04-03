Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Money for road repair; Looking for a place to sit; Autopia going electric... one day; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Latest Pedestrian and Cyclist Fatality Stats Are Deadly Déja-Vu
America's minuscule dip in overall deaths is being offset by record-setting fatalities among the most vulnerable.
Oakland’s New DOT Chief
Josh Rowan, formerly head of Atlanta's DOT, is coming to Oakland
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Eyes on the Street: Parthenia Place Walk/Bike Project Nearly Completed
Parthenia Place's bike/walk improvements are open now, though landscaping is anticipated to be completed by this Fall.
Study: Fentanyl Use Rising on the Roads — But No One Knows How Much
Fentanyl-linked car crashes seem to be increasing — but testing isn't, and neither are solutions.