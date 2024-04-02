Skip to Content
Streetsblog California
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

BART faces big deficit; Hollywood Bowl says "take the bus"; Changing road engineering's approach to safety and speeds; More

8:45 AM PDT on April 2, 2024

  • Changing the approach to road safety and safer speeds (Eno Transportation)
  • Why do so many fire departments oppose safe street infrastructure? (Thesis Driven)
  • Can a (foam) brick keep a pedestrian safe crossing the street? (Daily Hive)
  • Hollywood Bowl will cut parking space; take the bus (Deadline, Yahoo!)
  • New bill in Congress could increase transit operations funding (Spectrum)
  • BART faces a $26 million deficit next year (SF Chronicle)
  • Plans for high-speed rail stations revealed (The Cool Down)
  • Report: Challenges with California EV policies (Transportation Today)
  • Raising the price of emissions in California - who should feel the pinch? (Energy Institute at Haas)
  • EPA issues new clean truck rules, not as strict as California's (LA Times, NPR)
  • "Self-driving" big rigs are here (Washington Post)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog USAPedestrian Death

Latest Pedestrian and Cyclist Fatality Stats Are Deadly Déja-Vu

America's minuscule dip in overall deaths is being offset by record-setting fatalities among the most vulnerable.

April 3, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Oakland’s New DOT Chief

Josh Rowan, formerly head of Atlanta's DOT, is coming to Oakland

April 3, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Money for road repair; Looking for a place to sit; Autopia going electric... one day; More

April 3, 2024
Streetsblog USATraffic Enforcement

Study: Fentanyl Use Rising on the Roads — But No One Knows How Much

Fentanyl-linked car crashes seem to be increasing — but testing isn't, and neither are solutions.

April 2, 2024
