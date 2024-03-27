Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

Record global heat stumps science; SF-to-LA night train becoming reality? The Year of the Bus; Tesla pushes customers to test "full self-drive" beta; More

8:28 AM PDT on March 27, 2024

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Record global heat stumps scientists (LA Times)
  • SFPUC has rebates for residents who want to buy e-bikes (CBS)
  • SF-to-LA "night train" moves closer to reality (SF Gate)
  • LA Metro celebrates bus-only lanes on Sepulveda (Patch)
  • This is the year of the bus (ITDP)
  • Group objects to Olive Avenue redesign through Burbank (KTLA)
  • North County Transit District hires lobbying firm to help obtain federal grants (Del Mar Times)
  • How is this legal? Tesla pushes US customers to try its "full self-drive" beta software (Tech Crunch)
  • Testing how not to get hit by a self-driving car in a museum (SF Gate)
  • PG&E may not fully repay state loan for nuclear facility at Diablo Canyon (Sacramento Bee)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Public Transportation

With a New Statewide Task Force, California Is Getting Real about Transit Transformation

Meeting California’s ambitious climate goals will require getting people out of cars and on to trains and buses. That shift could require as much as a five-fold to ten-fold increase in transit ridership above pre-COVID levels by 2045.

March 26, 2024
Streetsblog USABicycling

People on Bikes Can Come Together As Advocates — No Matter Why They Ride

Can sports cyclists and utility riders become a powerful coalition to make our streets better? Peter Flax argues they must.

March 26, 2024
Streetsblog USAWest Virginia

How Transit Is Helping West Virginia Battle the Opioid Crisis

Government programs are filling the gaps in care and transportation access for people struggling with addiction in the Mountain State.

March 26, 2024
