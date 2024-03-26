Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Construction begins on Ontario BRT; Dodger Stadium gondola draws lawsuits; Putting cars back on Market Street won't solve SF's problems; More

8:40 AM PDT on March 26, 2024

ten or so bike riders waiting for a green light on Market st in SF
  • Construction begins in Ontario on new bus rapid transit line (Daily Bulletin)
  • Gondola to Dodger Stadium draws lawsuits (LA Times, Daily News, Patch)
  • Putting cars back on Market Street is not going to solve SF's problems (SF Chronicle)
  • Stop blaming pedestrians when they get hurt (Civil Beat)
  • What the heck is a "pedestrian on green ball"? (Daily Bulletin)
  • FHWA opens applications for $44 million for bike and pedestrian safety projects (Bay Link)
  • Fresno City to sue Fresno County over its General Plan (Fresnoland)
  • La Jolla resident creates animal-shaped bike routes (La Jolla Light)
  • People listen to radio in their cars. Policies to reduce driving have radio industry worried (Daily News)
  • CA has no idea how many homeless people die (KQED)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

