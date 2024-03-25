Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Speed cameras coming to SF; New statewide task force launches; Ride the bus, see a new LA; More

8:38 AM PDT on March 25, 2024

  • SF to add speed cameras, but they won't bring back a dead family (The Frisc)
  • New statewide transit task force begins work (SPUR)
  • San Clemente passenger rail service returns (LA Times)
  • Ride the bus, see a new LA (LA Times)
  • Berkeley's Durant Avenue to get a bus-only lane (Berkeleyside)
  • Bus drivers shortage leads to canceled trips in Santa Rosa (Press Democrat)
  • VTA reexamining BART tunnel after seeing new cost estimates (Mercury News)
  • Will Boeing's mistakes help high-speed rail? (Fast Company)
  • It's hard out here for a pedestrian (The Cool Down)
  • CTC delays discussion of funding for freeway widening in Yolo (Davis Vanguard, E&E News)
  • CA needs to cut emissions a lot more (ETF Trends)
  • Schwarzenegger, Fonda join fight against new oil wells (LA Times)
  • Housing bills in Sacramento: Build more, build faster (The Frisc)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

