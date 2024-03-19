Tuesday’s Headlines
Bill would authorize ballot measure for Bay Area transit funding; Americans are riding transit in record numbers; Students go for BART-riding speed record; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
Lawmakers Launch Bill They Hope Will Make Bay Area Transit Awesome
But many advocates are already concerned it could provide funding for more highways. And will it really provide the seamless and equitable transit system everyone says they want?
Rundown of New Federal Reconnecting Communities Grants for L.A. County
There are seven L.A. County Reconnecting Communities grants totaling $162 million - about 90% of that goes to Metro's Removing Barriers project, which includes new bus lanes, first/last mile walk/bike facilities, bike-share, and more.
Want a Better 15-Minute City? Ask Residents What They Really Want
A new study from Bogotá models how other cities can ask a deeper set of questions about how to put essential needs within walking, biking or transit distance.
Guest Commentary: The Problem with the Prosecution of the Driver Who Killed Ethan Boyes
Arnold Kinman Low, 81, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and drunk driving, resulting in the death of cyclist Ethan Boyes on Arguello Boulevard in the Presidio.