Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Bill would authorize ballot measure for Bay Area transit funding; Americans are riding transit in record numbers; Students go for BART-riding speed record; More

8:44 AM PDT on March 19, 2024

San Francisco Muni electric bus on red transit-only lane

Photo by Roger Rudick/ Streetsblog

  • How Caltrans grants to "reconnect communities" might be used (Mercury News)
  • More on bill to authorize ballot measure for Bay Area transit funding (SF Chronicle, Bloomberg, SF Examiner)
  • Students ride the entire BART system, to all 50 stations, in under 6 hours (Berkeleyside)
  • Americans are riding transit in record numbers (Yahoo)
  • Globally, just over half of commutes are by car (Phys.org)
  • Big housing project in San Jose could fly through approval process (Mercury News)
  • Understanding the benefits of smart growth (Planetizen)
  • Unlock missing middle housing with parking reform (Sightline Institute)
  • New federal grants for closing gaps in bike trails across the U.S. (AP)
  • In San Diego, more than half of police chases begin for a minor reason, and crashes are common (San Diego Union Tribune)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Lawmakers Launch Bill They Hope Will Make Bay Area Transit Awesome

But many advocates are already concerned it could provide funding for more highways. And will it really provide the seamless and equitable transit system everyone says they want?

March 19, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

Rundown of New Federal Reconnecting Communities Grants for L.A. County

There are seven L.A. County Reconnecting Communities grants totaling $162 million - about 90% of that goes to Metro's Removing Barriers project, which includes new bus lanes, first/last mile walk/bike facilities, bike-share, and more.

March 19, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoArguello

Guest Commentary: The Problem with the Prosecution of the Driver Who Killed Ethan Boyes

Arnold Kinman Low, 81, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and drunk driving, resulting in the death of cyclist Ethan Boyes on Arguello Boulevard in the Presidio.

March 19, 2024
