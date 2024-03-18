Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Oil industry ad campaign on gas prices is deceptive, cynical, insulting; Subsidies for methane reductions in dairy industry are doing more harm than good; Why do traffic laws prioritize speed over safety? More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
How — and Why — To Start a Neighborhood E-Bike Library
American advocates are loaning out e-bikes to their neighbors — and creating flocks of new riders.
Where L.A. City Will Add New Bus-Only Lanes
New bus lanes are coming to Broadway, Colorado Blvd., Crenshaw Blvd, Lincoln Blvd., Los Feliz Blvd., Santa Monica Blvd., Valley Blvd., Vermont Avenue, Westwood Blvd., Whittier Blvd. and many more city streets!
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Roundup: Speed Camera Update, East-Bay Greenway…
...and MTC plans to betray its mission, not to mention 40 years of advocacy, on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
CalBike releases 2024 Bike Summit Agenda
The biannual Bike Summit will take place April 18-19 in San Diego, and it's packed.