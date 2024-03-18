Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Oil industry ad campaign on gas prices is deceptive, cynical, insulting; Subsidies for methane reductions in dairy industry are doing more harm than good; Why do traffic laws prioritize speed over safety? More

8:46 AM PDT on March 18, 2024

  • Why do traffic laws prioritize speed over safety? (Route Fifty)
  • SF considering expansion of "no right turn on red" rule (ABC7)
  • Santa Monica "Safe Streets" project wins League of California Cities recognition (Santa Monica Next)
  • Alameda County gets grant to plan greenway from Oakland to Hayward (Mercury News)
  • Oil industry launches an ad campaign "explaining" gas prices: don't buy it (LA Times)
  • Subsidies for methane reduction are skewing California's dairy industry, and backfiring (CalMatters)
  • Data center and factory demand for electricity is growing, threatening climate goals (NY Times)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

