Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

AVs launch in LA; San Diego County approves pedestrian safety plan; Has anything changed along PCH? More

8:38 AM PDT on March 15, 2024

  • Why did Sacramento remove red light cameras when they were reducing crashes? They stopped making money (CBS)
  • AVs launch in LA, and a reporter gets taken for a ride (LA Times)
  • San Diego County approves pedestrian safety plan for unincorporated areas (County News Center)
  • What's new - and what isn't changed - along Pacific Coast highway amid calls for change (Spectrum)
  • Giant interchange reconfiguration begins at San Pedro, LA ports (Daily News)
  • Santa Monica considers developers for affordable housing on city-owned parking lots (SaMo Next)
  • CARB staff accused of withholding information, ignoring suggestions to fix LCFS (Canary Media)
  • A giant piece of flotsam shows what happens when no one is responsible for infrastructure maintenance (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.



Bike Summit

CalBike releases 2024 Bike Summit Agenda

The biannual Bike Summit will take place April 18-19 in San Diego, and it's packed.

March 15, 2024
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

Urbanists’ Doug Burgum Lovefest Shows the ‘Why’ Behind Our Advocacy

I am far less interested in talking about Gov. Doug Burgum's politics than talking about his values, and how those values shape his urbanism, and thus the actual lives of the people he governs.

March 15, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

Safety Activists Close a Lane on Franklin

Advocates, fed up with SFMTA's lack of action, closed one lane on one block outside Sherman Elementary. But the city that claims to never have resources to build safe streets turned it back into a surface-level freeway later the same morning

March 15, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesParking

Alhambra City Council Approves New Bike and Walk Plan

There was a general atmosphere of support for the plan, but with key differences on the extent of facilities that might be developed

March 15, 2024
