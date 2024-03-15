Friday’s Headlines
AVs launch in LA; San Diego County approves pedestrian safety plan; Has anything changed along PCH? More
More from Streetsblog California
CalBike releases 2024 Bike Summit Agenda
The biannual Bike Summit will take place April 18-19 in San Diego, and it's packed.
Urbanists’ Doug Burgum Lovefest Shows the ‘Why’ Behind Our Advocacy
I am far less interested in talking about Gov. Doug Burgum's politics than talking about his values, and how those values shape his urbanism, and thus the actual lives of the people he governs.
Safety Activists Close a Lane on Franklin
Advocates, fed up with SFMTA's lack of action, closed one lane on one block outside Sherman Elementary. But the city that claims to never have resources to build safe streets turned it back into a surface-level freeway later the same morning
Alhambra City Council Approves New Bike and Walk Plan
There was a general atmosphere of support for the plan, but with key differences on the extent of facilities that might be developed