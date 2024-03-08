Friday’s Headlines
Today is International Women's Day. Women are increasing their numbers in the CA legislature; Build good bike infrastructure, and people will ride; How corporations won the fight to keep their polluting secret; More
More from Streetsblog California
Metro’s Orwellian Take: Adding Miles of New Lanes to the 710 Freeway Is Not Expanding the Freeway
Metro claims "no [710 Freeway] expansion whatsoever" - and - at the same time Metro says they won't rule out demolishing homes
Commentary: The Street Fight Over SUVs in Paris
What are the implications for San Francisco and other cities around the world?
CARB Announces Planning, Clean Transportation Grants
The programs are aimed at helping communities work together, make decisions and prioritize clean transportation projects they want to see, and then plan for those projects to be completed.
How to Find America’s Missing Bus Shelters
America is full of sorry bus stops — but advocates and agencies don't always know exactly how many need some TLC. A new study used the power of AI to fill that gap.