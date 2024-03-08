Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Today is International Women's Day. Women are increasing their numbers in the CA legislature; Build good bike infrastructure, and people will ride; How corporations won the fight to keep their polluting secret; More

8:02 AM PST on March 8, 2024

  • How corporate America won the fight to keep its pollution secret (Heated)
  • Major sporting events offer transit a chance to shine (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Federal money available for transit (Bloomberg)
  • Study: Build good bike infrastructure, and people will use it (Momentum Mag)
  • The number of women - and women of color - in California's legislature is likely to grow (CalMatters)
  • Using AI to prevent homelessness (CalMatters)
  • Big downtown LA development gets a boost from Governor Newsom (LA Times)
  • Children are starving to death in Gaza (AP)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeways

Metro’s Orwellian Take: Adding Miles of New Lanes to the 710 Freeway Is Not Expanding the Freeway

Metro claims "no [710 Freeway] expansion whatsoever" - and - at the same time Metro says they won't rule out demolishing homes

March 8, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoMegacar Crisis

Commentary: The Street Fight Over SUVs in Paris

What are the implications for San Francisco and other cities around the world?

March 8, 2024
Streetsblog USABus Stops

How to Find America’s Missing Bus Shelters

America is full of sorry bus stops — but advocates and agencies don't always know exactly how many need some TLC. A new study used the power of AI to fill that gap.

March 7, 2024
See all posts