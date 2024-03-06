Wednesday’s Headlines
Responding to criticism of public transit; New San Joaquin trains; Bus companies adopting fuel cell vehicles; More
More from Streetsblog California
CalBike Summit Preview: Complete Streets Bill Would Require Caltrans to Implement Its Own Policies
Caltrans districts and local cities have bike and pedestrian safety plans, but too often Caltrans uses excuses - including cost and delay - to avoid following them. This bill would stop that practice.
L.A. Voters Approve Measure HLA, Mandating City Implement Bus Lanes, Bike Lanes, and Ped Safety Improvements
Measure HLA is a clear mandate for change in the way L.A. designs its streets - voters clearly want city streets to safer for all road users
The Inconvenient Truth Behind the Pandemic Rise in Distracted Driving
New data shows we're struggling to curb distraction while driving. Is it time to talk about curbing driving instead?
SPUR Talk: High-Speed Rail Update
Diridon Station, Salesforce Transit Center, the Portal tunnel, Caltrain electrification—SPUR hosts a panel about all the connections and projects that will together make up the Bay Area's future rail system
American-Dutch Engineer Calls Out Root Problem with American DOTs
There's a big problem at SFMTA and other American DOTs. And it starts with the education and licensing of engineers