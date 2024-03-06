Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Responding to criticism of public transit; New San Joaquin trains; Bus companies adopting fuel cell vehicles; More

8:17 AM PST on March 6, 2024

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Melanie Curry

CalBike Summit Preview: Complete Streets Bill Would Require Caltrans to Implement Its Own Policies

Caltrans districts and local cities have bike and pedestrian safety plans, but too often Caltrans uses excuses - including cost and delay - to avoid following them. This bill would stop that practice.

March 7, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesElection 2024

L.A. Voters Approve Measure HLA, Mandating City Implement Bus Lanes, Bike Lanes, and Ped Safety Improvements

Measure HLA is a clear mandate for change in the way L.A. designs its streets - voters clearly want city streets to safer for all road users

March 6, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoHSR

SPUR Talk: High-Speed Rail Update

Diridon Station, Salesforce Transit Center, the Portal tunnel, Caltrain electrification—SPUR hosts a panel about all the connections and projects that will together make up the Bay Area's future rail system

March 6, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoEngineering

American-Dutch Engineer Calls Out Root Problem with American DOTs

There's a big problem at SFMTA and other American DOTs. And it starts with the education and licensing of engineers

March 6, 2024
