Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

(Super) Tuesday’s Headlines

Don't forget to vote; Transit coordination just makes transit better; New threats to San Clemente rail lines; Another look at voluntary carbon offsets; More

8:25 AM PST on March 5, 2024

  • Don't forget to vote! Here is CalMatters' Election Guide.
    • Some transit agencies are offering free rides on election day (Daily News)
  • Transit coordination leads to better transit and more riders (Planetizen)
  • To fund micromobility, connect it to transit (GovTech)
  • More places along San Clemente rail line threatened with landslides (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • What good to voluntary carbon offsets really do? (Energy Institute at Haas)
  • Newsom launches Caltrans plan to improve Oakland's streets (but he does not mean better bike and pedestrian infrastructure) (Fox2)
  • Coalition wants to hold an Open Streets event on freeway through Balboa Park (KPBS)
  • Golden Gate Bridge awarded $400 million from federal infrastructure bill to finish seismic retrofit (SF Examiner)
  • During the pandemic, white-collar workers moved even farther away from work (NY Times)
  • Washington takes steps to join CA-Quebec cap-and-trade programs (Capital Press)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

