Monday’s Headlines
San Jose dissolves its Vision Zero task force; Analyzing SF's most dangerous intersections; A look at draft designs for high-speed rail stations; Waymo okayed to expand robotaxi operations; More
More from Streetsblog California
California Launches New Transportation Equity Tool
The Transportation Equity Index maps out crash rates and creates a new way to map out multimodal access
Experts Urge Feds To Get Impaired Driving Tech Right — And They Need Your Help
A new vehicle safety tech requirement could save 10,000+ lives a year, a new working group says – but only if we implement it in a thoughtful way that wins public acceptance.
BART Grant is Good News for Oakland, Alameda, and Other Cities
Latest round of 'Safe Routes to BART' program includes $16 million for bike and ped improvements leading to and from BART stations
Bikeways Update: Beach Bike Path Damage, 7th Street, and More
Updates on: beach bike path in Pacific Palisades, Michigan Greenway in Santa Monica, Parthenia Place in North Hills, 7th Street Streetscape in DTLA, and Imperial Highway near LAX
New Right-of-Way Guidelines Can Make Cities More Accessible
America has waited more than 12 years for the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines to be implemented. Here's why they matter.