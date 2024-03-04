Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

San Jose dissolves its Vision Zero task force; Analyzing SF's most dangerous intersections; A look at draft designs for high-speed rail stations; Waymo okayed to expand robotaxi operations; More

8:34 AM PST on March 4, 2024

Rendering of Merced High Speed Rail Station. Image: CAHSRA

  • San Jose dissolves its Vision Zero task force (SVBC)
  • Analyzing SF's most dangerous intersections (SF Chronicle)
  • A first look at future high-speed rail stations (SF Chronicle)
    • Including Merced Station, meeting point for HSR and local transit (BNN)
  • High speed rail costs hold steady (Sacramento Bee)
  • Watch out, LA: Waymo given green light to expand robotaxi operations (Transport Topics, LAist)
  • CARB funds $33 million for zero emission school buses (School Transportation News)
  • Caltrans to host online meeting about Hwy 150 in Ventura County (KEYT)
  • "Coerced labor," especially among children, is on the rise (Daily Bulletin)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

