Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Plastics are environmentally harmful and growing; Police chases kill hundreds of bystanders; Electric truck charging hub opens in SoCal; More

8:28 AM PST on February 28, 2024

Image: Electrek

  • Transit activists keep adding bus stop benches where needed (Oaklandside)
  • Plastics are bad for us, but the industry doesn't care (Heated)
  • Police chases kill hundreds of bystanders (SF Chronicle)
  • Electric truck charging hub opens at SoCal ports (Electrek)
  • Location of Healdsburg SMART station looking more settled (NorCal Public Media)
  • E-bike incentives work (The Conversation)
  • Stop giving tax breaks to sports teams (Governing)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAMobility Justice

How the Next Generation of Mobility Justice Leaders Are Fighting For Transportation Equity

... and what they wish other transportation advocates knew about their work.

February 28, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Kelley Leaving Oakland Department of Transportation

Megan Wier, OakDOT Assistant Director, will step in to run the agency starting March 11

February 28, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeways

Who Regrets Tearing Down the Embarcadero Freeway?

An excerpt from John King's "Portal: San Francisco's Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities"—and a reminder of how much attitudes can change about car-dominated cities and infrastructure

February 27, 2024
See all posts