Wednesday’s Headlines

Plastics are environmentally harmful and growing; Police chases kill hundreds of bystanders; Electric truck charging hub opens in SoCal; More
How the Next Generation of Mobility Justice Leaders Are Fighting For Transportation Equity
... and what they wish other transportation advocates knew about their work.
Kelley Leaving Oakland Department of Transportation
Megan Wier, OakDOT Assistant Director, will step in to run the agency starting March 11
SGV Connect 122: Glendora
The podcast continues a tour through the San Gabriel Valley with an episode focused on the city of Glendora, known as the Heart of the Foothills.
Who Regrets Tearing Down the Embarcadero Freeway?
An excerpt from John King's "Portal: San Francisco's Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities"—and a reminder of how much attitudes can change about car-dominated cities and infrastructure