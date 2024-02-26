Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

People fight over bike lanes but come around in the end; Drivers getting more distracted; CalEnviroScreen is "flawed"; More

8:22 AM PST on February 26, 2024

  • Updated Regional Transportation Plan is "crucial to Imperial Valley's future" (Desert Sun)
  • Developers submit plan for 700 units at North Berkeley BART station (Berkeleyside)
  • People want to argue and resist changes like adding good bike lanes - but they come around in the end (Momentum Mag)
  • American drivers are more distracted than ever (Vox)
  • Study: California's system for identifying "disadvantaged communities" is flawed (CalMatters)
  • Replacing an old power plant is not easy (Energy Institute at Haas)
  • Lake Tulare is mostly gone again (SF Chronicle)
  • How the city of Sacramento spent $105 million to "fix" homelessness (Sacramento Bee)
  • Cautionary tale: In South Korea, the biggest polluters are profiting off carbon trading (Time)

