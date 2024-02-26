Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
People fight over bike lanes but come around in the end; Drivers getting more distracted; CalEnviroScreen is "flawed"; More
Should Communities That Suppress Housing Lose Their Road Funding?
A Colorado bill would require sprawling cities to take action to increase their affordable housing supply before they collect money to build more roads — and some want to take it national.
Why ‘Safe Systems’ Are Not Enough to End Road Violence
Why hasn't America made more progress towards Vision Zero?
Metro and Caltrans Quietly Canceled 110 Freeway Expansion Project
The 110 Freeway Adams Terminus Improvement Project would have extended a 2000+foot long ramp from below 28th Street to Figueroa Street near USC