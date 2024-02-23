Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Today's Headlines

8:38 AM PST on February 23, 2024

Image from National Geographic

  • State Releases New Start Date for Launch of E-Bike Voucher Program That It will Probably Miss Again (inewssource)
  • CalBike's Legislative Agenda (CalBike)
  • Voter Guide on Los Angeles' HLA (LAT)
  • North Berkeley BART Development will Have Striped Bike Lanes (Berkeleyside)
  • Wall Construction to Stop Landslides from Crushing Train Tracks Starts Next Week (Union-Trib)
  • OC Mom Preaches E-Bike Safety (Register)
  • Biden's Infrastructure Bill Could Lead to More Emissions (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Proposed "Low Carbon Fuel Standard" Good for Environment, Could Lead to Gas Price Hike (SacBee)
  • Rivian Is Reeling (LAT)

More from Streetsblog California

Active Transportation Program

CalBike: Tell the Legislature Hands Off Active Transportation Funding

Calbike has an action alert that allows its members to write directly to legislators with their feelings on whether or not the ATP funding should be restored before the legislature votes on the budget in June.

February 22, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Oakland Rips Out Protected Bike Lane on Embarcadero

The city and the councilmember who represents District 2 complain about lack of resources for safety projects, but somehow they have the resources to rip out protected bike lanes

February 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

State DOTs Spend Even More Money on Highway Expansions Than We Thought

Advocates knew states would go on a highway widening binge when the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed — but they didn't know it would be quite this bad.

February 22, 2024
