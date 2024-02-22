Thursday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
11:15 AM PST on February 22, 2024

  • LA Metro And Caltrans Quietly Kill 110 Freeway Expansion Near USC (@numble Twitter)
  • Caltrans "Can't Afford" to Replace Pedestrian Bridge (Oaklandside)
  • S.F. Police Commission Votes to Ban Pretextual Stops (SFStandard)
  • Beverly Hills' New Three-Block Rain Garden Green Street Thriving (Beverly Press)
  • Santa Monica Hosting Meetings on Future of Its Big Blue Bus (Next)
  • Appeals Court Gives Second Look to Racial Bias Claim in SD Traffic Stop (U-T)
  • Higher Gas Prices = More Profits (Merc-News)
  • Street Grids Are Making a Comeback (The Atlantic)
  • Trump Makes Endorsement in Central Valley Race to Replace McCarthy (Fresno Bee)

Active Transportation Program

CalBike: Tell the Legislature Hands Off Active Transportation Funding

Calbike has an action alert that allows its members to write directly to legislators with their feelings on whether or not the ATP funding should be restored before the legislature votes on the budget in June.

February 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

State DOTs Spend Even More Money on Highway Expansions Than We Thought

Advocates knew states would go on a highway widening binge when the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed — but they didn't know it would be quite this bad.

February 22, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoValencia

Cutting Through the Newest Misinformation on Valencia’s Center-Running Bike Lane

Plus other recent developments in the ongoing center-running bike lane drama The post Cutting Through the Newest Misinformation on Valencia’s Center-Running Bike Lane appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.

February 22, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesDowntown LA

Solis Motion Demands Community Benefits for Stadium Gondola to Proceed

A motion from Supervisor Solis would require the gondola project commit to many community benefits - from robust, affordable housing to truly committing to using no public funds

February 22, 2024
