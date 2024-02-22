Thursday’s Headlines
More from Streetsblog California
CalBike: Tell the Legislature Hands Off Active Transportation Funding
Calbike has an action alert that allows its members to write directly to legislators with their feelings on whether or not the ATP funding should be restored before the legislature votes on the budget in June.
State DOTs Spend Even More Money on Highway Expansions Than We Thought
Advocates knew states would go on a highway widening binge when the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed — but they didn't know it would be quite this bad.
Cutting Through the Newest Misinformation on Valencia’s Center-Running Bike Lane
Plus other recent developments in the ongoing center-running bike lane drama The post Cutting Through the Newest Misinformation on Valencia’s Center-Running Bike Lane appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.
Solis Motion Demands Community Benefits for Stadium Gondola to Proceed
A motion from Supervisor Solis would require the gondola project commit to many community benefits - from robust, affordable housing to truly committing to using no public funds