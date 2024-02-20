Headlines
Tuesday's Headlines
Why Your City Needs a Walkability Study
Two urbanism rockstars are joining forces to bring a game-changing analysis to more cities — and spilling some trade secrets about low-cost design strategies that get people moving.
Two Thoughts on Measure HLA and How Hard Some City Leaders Are Fighting Against Safer Streets
Ballooning HLA cost estimates are hard to take seriously - for example, the CAO forecasts that unprotected bike lanes will cost $1.76 million dollars per mile The post Two Thoughts on Measure HLA and How Hard Some City Leaders Are Fighting Against Safer Streets appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
SFMTA Publishes First Valencia Report
But there's no clear indication of whether or not the center-running lane is actually safer