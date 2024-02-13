Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:55 AM PST on February 13, 2024

  • LA Metro Calendar Year 2023 Transit Ridership Up Almost 12 Percent Over 2022 (Daily News)
  • Oil Money Funds Sacramento (CalMatters)
  • E-bike licensing bill introduced by Asm. Boerner (Rancho Santa Fe Review)
  • Debunking three myths about bike lanes (TVO)
  • Politico Looks Into Issues Of LA Metro Bike Share Lyft Contract
  • East Bay Times Endorsing John Bauters for Alameda Supe
  • Newport Beach Launches E-Bike Safety Webpage (Patch)
  • San Diego Readies for Yet Another Storm (Union-Tribune)
  • Metrolink Will Do Taylor Swift Theme Customer Appreciation Day Tomorrow (KTLA)
  • A Bunch of Guys That Hang Out with Swift Go to Anaheim for the Day (Register)



Legislation

New Bills Want to Regulate, Restrict E-bike Riding

Training is important, but requiring a license to ride a e-bike would have other negative consequences.

February 13, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

Op-ed: Transportation Activists Sometimes Also Need to be Detectives

February 12, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Bay Area Roundup: Great Walkway Saved Again, Amtrak Joe Speaks

...and Woodstock arrives.

February 12, 2024
