Tuesday’s Headlines
New Bills Want to Regulate, Restrict E-bike Riding
Training is important, but requiring a license to ride a e-bike would have other negative consequences.
Op-ed: Transportation Activists Sometimes Also Need to be Detectives
Measure HLA Endorsements Grow, No Organized Opposition as Voting Gets Underway
Measure HLA, the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative is endorsed by 6 of 15 L.A. City Councilmembers: Harris-Dawson, Hernandez, Hutt, Raman, Soto-Martínez, and Yaroslavsky
Bay Area Roundup: Great Walkway Saved Again, Amtrak Joe Speaks
...and Woodstock arrives.