Friday’s Headlines

BART Board Hosts Expert Panel on Regional Measure
Here's a paradox: agencies need money to make transit better. But to get the votes, transit has to get better without the money.
Jarrett Walker on the Updated ‘Human Transit’ And How Mass Modes Make Us More Free
A classic book on transit gets an update for a radically transformed world. And, yes, Elon Musk gets a little shade.
Eyes on the Street: Bike Lane Construction on Imperial Highway near LAX
L.A. City is installing new protected bike lanes on Imperial Highway, closing a 1,000-foot gap.
D.C. to Dangerous Drivers: We Will Slow You Down!
Dangerous drivers would be forced to slow down thanks to in-car technology under a first-in-the-nation bill that just passed in the Washington, D.C. City Council.