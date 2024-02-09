Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

New cross-town freeway opening in Bakersfield; New state legislative leaders announced; More

8:19 AM PST on February 9, 2024

Oh, the beautiful new freeway (that destroyed homes 20 years ago) in Bakersfield.

  • Ride the new Centennial freeway in Bakersfield before it opens (Bakersfield Now)
  • This man is walking across the US to bring attention to how hard it is to walk (Post and Courier)
  • New state legislative leaders announced (CalMatters, Capitol Weekly)
  • FTA steps in to help electric bus manufacturers and transit agencies (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Feds: Nah, we never said we'd pay to house homeless people during COVID (CalMatters)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoRail Transit

BART Board Hosts Expert Panel on Regional Measure

Here's a paradox: agencies need money to make transit better. But to get the votes, transit has to get better without the money.

February 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

Jarrett Walker on the Updated ‘Human Transit’ And How Mass Modes Make Us More Free

A classic book on transit gets an update for a radically transformed world. And, yes, Elon Musk gets a little shade.

February 8, 2024
Streetsblog USASpeeding

D.C. to Dangerous Drivers: We Will Slow You Down!

Dangerous drivers would be forced to slow down thanks to in-car technology under a first-in-the-nation bill that just passed in the Washington, D.C. City Council.

February 8, 2024
See all posts