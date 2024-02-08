Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Earth already passed that climate threshold; Banning fossil fuels in heating; AVs still causing concern; More

8:36 AM PST on February 8, 2024

people cross a street in front of a waiting autonomous vehicle

Image: Waymo

  • Study: Earth already passed the climate threshold (Grist)
  • AARP interviews people about what their communities were like before the interstate came through
  • A history of freeway building and financing - and a look at the future (UCLA ITS)
  • Santa Cruz transit is in transition (Good Times)
  • Americans make a lot of unnecessarily long daily trips - but there's a better way (Bloomberg)
  • High-speed rail is coming (LA Times)
  • An overview of e-bike issues and concerns (Annenberg)
  • San Francisco sets new standards for e-bike and scooter safety (now can they do cars?) (SF Examiner)
  • Bill would give local leaders authority over AVs in their jurisdiction (Supply Chain Quarterly)
  • Waymo AV hits a bike rider in San Francisco (Spectrum)
  • States work together to ban fossil fuel use in heating (Route Fifty)
  • CA's low carbon fuel standards support factory farms, pollution nationwide (Food and Water Watch)
  • LA's "one weird trick" to increase affordable housing: fast-tracking approval (CalMatters)
  • All these floods show how important sewer infrastructure is (The New Republic)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

Jarrett Walker on the Updated ‘Human Transit’ And How Mass Modes Make Us More Free

A classic book on transit gets an update for a radically transformed world. And, yes, Elon Musk gets a little shade.

February 8, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesStreet Services

Eyes on the Street: Bike Lane Construction on Imperial Highway near LAX

L.A. City is installing new protected bike lanes on Imperial Highway, closing a 1,000-foot gap.

February 8, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoSpeeding

Commentary: Two More Traffic Horrors Underscore Why We Need Concrete Barrier ‘Speed Limiters’

The low-tech solution to ending reckless driving and traffic violence is all around us. What lacks is the political will to use it

February 7, 2024
