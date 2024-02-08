Thursday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Earth already passed that climate threshold; Banning fossil fuels in heating; AVs still causing concern; More
Jarrett Walker on the Updated ‘Human Transit’ And How Mass Modes Make Us More Free
A classic book on transit gets an update for a radically transformed world. And, yes, Elon Musk gets a little shade.
Eyes on the Street: Bike Lane Construction on Imperial Highway near LAX
L.A. City is installing new protected bike lanes on Imperial Highway, closing a 1,000-foot gap.
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
D.C. to Dangerous Drivers: We Will Slow You Down!
Dangerous drivers would be forced to slow down thanks to in-car technology under a first-in-the-nation bill that just passed in the Washington, D.C. City Council.
Commentary: Two More Traffic Horrors Underscore Why We Need Concrete Barrier ‘Speed Limiters’
The low-tech solution to ending reckless driving and traffic violence is all around us. What lacks is the political will to use it