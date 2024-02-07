Wednesday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Why are we still widening highways, again? The cargo bike effect is real; Reports on the death of intercity bus service are premature; More

8:41 AM PST on February 7, 2024

Sign atop a building reads "The Dwight: Now Leasing." In foreground, a tent set up on the sidewalk next to a shopping cart, surrounded by flowers

Photo by Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • We can't widen our way out of congestion. So why are we still doing it? (LA Times)
  • The cargo bike effect is real - and it's glorious (Momentum Mag)
  • There's hope for intercity bus service in the US (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Newsom's proposed budget includes millions for IT at Caltrans, increasing its budget (GovTech)
  • EPA is in a hurry to get climate money to disinvested communities (Inside Climate News)
  • Video of Tesla drivers wearing VR headsets show how truly dumb people can be (The Guardian)
  • Newsom sends the CHP to Oakland to fight crime (SF Chronicle)
  • CA legislators want to ban houseless people from living in encampments. So: where can they go? (KCRA, CalMatters)
  • LA County sets out to remove racist covenants from housing records (LA Times)
  • US EPA sets new, stricter air quality standards for particulate matter (CalMatters)
  • India did it: In five years, almost half of its passenger trains were converted to electric (Energy Monitor)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

