Wednesday’s Headlines

Why are we still widening highways, again? The cargo bike effect is real; Reports on the death of intercity bus service are premature; More
Commentary: Two More Traffic Horrors Underscore Why We Need Concrete Barrier ‘Speed Limiters’
The low-tech solution to ending reckless driving and traffic violence is all around us. What lacks is the political will to use it
Why Jaywalking Reform Is an Unhoused Rights Issue
A stunning 41 percent of jaywalking stops in Washington state involve an unhoused person. And no one knows how bad the problem is in the rest of America.
California Air Resources Board Announces Grants to Study Transportation Gaps
Twelve grants will go to local nonprofits, transit districts, tribal governments, and agencies in under-resourced communities
Freeway Fighters: ‘Stop the Highway-Expansion Madness,’ New Coalition Demands
"Endless highway expansions are pulling our country into an environmental, budgetary, and public health crisis," the letter states.