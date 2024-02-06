Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

CARB tells Caltrans to do better on Yolo Causeway analysis; US EPA tells LA to do better on smog; Public transit mostly worked pretty well amidst the rain; More

8:35 AM PST on February 6, 2024

Yolo Causeway. Photo: Steve Martarano via Wikipedia

  • Air Resources Board tells Caltrans to do a better job on environmental analysis of 80/50 freeway widening project (Sacramento Bee)
  • US EPA threatens to reject LA's plan to deal with smog (LA Times)
  • SoCal public transit works pretty well in all this rain (Los Angeles Daily News)
  • Complete Streets bill will help build crucial connections (CalBike)
  • Behind California's push to rein in vehicle speeds (Bloomberg)
  • Cities have a year to figure out new law banning parking near crosswalks (Mercury News)
  • A look at California policies to combat health impacts of climate change (Medriva)
  • NY Times runs an oil industry greenwashing ad, despite pledges on all sides to stop that nonsense (Heated)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

