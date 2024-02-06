Tuesday’s Headlines
CARB tells Caltrans to do better on Yolo Causeway analysis; US EPA tells LA to do better on smog; Public transit mostly worked pretty well amidst the rain; More
More from Streetsblog California
California Air Resources Board Announces Grants to Study Transportation Gaps
Twelve grants will go to local nonprofits, transit districts, tribal governments, and agencies in under-resourced communities
Freeway Fighters: ‘Stop the Highway-Expansion Madness,’ New Coalition Demands
"Endless highway expansions are pulling our country into an environmental, budgetary, and public health crisis," the letter states.
The Long Journey to the Groundbreaking of Oakland’s 14th Street Protected Bikeway
Moving forward, these projects have to happen faster — lives literally depend on it
L.A. City Planning Protected Bike Lanes for Two Miles of Hollywood Blvd
The Hollywood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project will extend along Hollywood from Gower Street to Lyman Place. This stretch would be the first protected bike lanes in City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez' district
Jay Pitter On ‘Being Black In Public’ — And Its Implications For Sustainable Transport Policy
Jay Pitter talks to The Brake about racism on the street.