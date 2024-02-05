Monday’s Headlines
Cities made safe for bikes are safer for everyone: How local leaders can shape infrastructure spending; Climate change is killing a lot of people; More
Study: Subsidizing Transit Actually Makes It More Efficient
Generations of pundits have argued that operating subsidies enfeeble transit agencies and allow them to run inefficient routes with tons of empty seats. A new study says the opposite is true.
Metro Releases New Lower 710 Freeway Proposal; Agency Still Plans to Widen 710, Doesn’t Rule Out Residential Demolitions
Metro's new 710 widening proposal is not as bad as the mega-widening that Metro was hell-bent on a couple years ago, but there's still a lot of harmful freeway/ramp/road expansion, and precious little transit, walk and bike improvements
Weekend Roundup: SFMTA Update on Valencia, Help Save Great Highway Park Again
... and Transit Riders director steps down
CTC Approves Controversial I-15 Expansion, After All
Commissioners had already made up their minds to approve, and cut short questions from Commissioner Joe Lyou to get it over with