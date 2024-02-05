Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Cities made safe for bikes are safer for everyone: How local leaders can shape infrastructure spending; Climate change is killing a lot of people; More

8:28 AM PST on February 5, 2024

A train on the LOSSAN corridor in Orange County, from an Amtrak promotion.

  • Study: Bike-friendly cities are safer for everyone (Momentum Mag)
  • Climate change has killed more than four million people since 2000, and that's an underestimate (Grist)
  • California says fighting climate change is a priority - so why is I-15 getting more lanes? (LA Times)
  • During recent cold snap, Texas companies released more than 1 million pounds of excess pollution (Texas Tribune)
  • Guide: How local leaders can shape infrastructure spending (and there's a lot of it) (NRDC)
  • SF Muni is better than it's been in years, according to the SF Chronicle
  • OCTA and Metrolink plan to build a barrier wall to protect railroad tracks in San Clemente (KTLA)
  • Santa Barbara transit agency to recommission Goleta site as bus terminal (Noozhawk)
  • Paris voters approve plan to charge SUVs, large vehicles more for parking (Le Parisien)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USATransportation Funding

Study: Subsidizing Transit Actually Makes It More Efficient

Generations of pundits have argued that operating subsidies enfeeble transit agencies and allow them to run inefficient routes with tons of empty seats. A new study says the opposite is true.

February 5, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro Releases New Lower 710 Freeway Proposal; Agency Still Plans to Widen 710, Doesn’t Rule Out Residential Demolitions

Metro's new 710 widening proposal is not as bad as the mega-widening that Metro was hell-bent on a couple years ago, but there's still a lot of harmful freeway/ramp/road expansion, and precious little transit, walk and bike improvements

February 5, 2024
California Transportation Commission (CTC)

CTC Approves Controversial I-15 Expansion, After All

Commissioners had already made up their minds to approve, and cut short questions from Commissioner Joe Lyou to get it over with

February 3, 2024
See all posts