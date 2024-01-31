Wednesday’s Headlines
Every city needs a walkability study; Improving bike safety with a simple law change; Lawsuit threatens climate disclosure law; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
Streetsblog Wants You to Consider Applying for Its Board of Directors
Join our volunteer board and support our work
Eyes on the Street: Beverly Hills Bikeways
A trickle of new bike facilities - including one sweet protected bike lane - in recent years means that Beverly Hills is no longer a gap in the growing countywide bike network
BART Celebrates Station Cleanup
>Satisfaction with BART for riders who boarded at Civic Center Station increased 9 points from 68 percent to 77 percent in the latest quarter, according to newly released data
Study: Find Out Exactly How Much More Likely a Tall Car Is To Kill You
Mammoth SUVs and pickups are more likely to kill pedestrians — but the danger isn't shared equally between models or walkers.
50 Years Since Nixon’s ‘National Speed Limit’: A Tale of Missed Opportunities
A half-century after the federal government instituted a national maximum speed, setting speed limits that keep all road users safe has become a political battleground.