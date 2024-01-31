Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Every city needs a walkability study; Improving bike safety with a simple law change; Lawsuit threatens climate disclosure law; More

8:42 AM PST on January 31, 2024

  • Every city needs a walkability study (Common Edge)
  • New California law helps change bike infrastructure without lifting a finger (BikeMag)
  • Construction at People's Park is endangering pedestrian and bicycle movement (Daily Cal)
  • Lawsuit threatens to delay climate disclosure law (ClimateWire)
  • Carbon neutrality on sale - the game is afoot (Energy at Haas)
  • Report: Governor Newsom appointed mostly white people last year (2Urban Girls)
  • Is Fresno done growing? (GV Wire)
  • San Jose's new housing element - supporting 62K new homes - finally approved (Mercury News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

