Tuesday’s Headlines
How to use HAWK signals; New BART fare gates bring mixed reactions; More
At New Wilshire Subway Stations, Metro Ignoring L.A. City Street Standards
Metro rail construction appears to follow city street standards only when they mandate increasing car capacity, not when standards mandate safety and walkability
Die-In Rally Calls on Mayor Bass to End Record Traffic Deaths
336 people were killed in L.A. City traffic crashes in 2023 - the highest total in over 20 years. Safe streets advocates are urging the city to take Vision Zero seriously.
Oakland Breaks Ground on 14th Street Safety Project
Long anticipated, long delayed, in a few years at least one east/west street in downtown Oakland will have a touch of Dutch to it
Reforming a 44-Year-Old Insurance Law Could Prevent Thousands of Deadly Truck Crashes a Year
Insurance minimums for trucking companies haven't been raised in 44 years. Victims and survivors are paying the price.
Caltrans Asks Fresno Judge to Toss Highway Lawsuit on Legal Technicality
In Fresno, a court case against a highway widening meets an unexpected legal hurdle. Instead of just completing a public health impact study, Caltrans wants the court to dismiss a case on technical grounds.