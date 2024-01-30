Skip to Content
Tuesday's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

How to use HAWK signals; New BART fare gates bring mixed reactions; More

8:24 AM PST on January 30, 2024

Image: BART

  • HAWK signals are becoming more common around Bay Area: stop when it's red (SF Chronicle)
  • Approaching storm further endangers cliffs above SoCal railroad tracks (KTLA)
  • EVs use half the power of similar gas-powered vehicles (Yale Climate Connections)
  • New BART fare gates bring mixed reactions (Oaklandside)

Streetsblog Los AngelesMobility Plan 2014

At New Wilshire Subway Stations, Metro Ignoring L.A. City Street Standards

Metro rail construction appears to follow city street standards only when they mandate increasing car capacity, not when standards mandate safety and walkability

January 30, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Die-In Rally Calls on Mayor Bass to End Record Traffic Deaths

336 people were killed in L.A. City traffic crashes in 2023 - the highest total in over 20 years. Safe streets advocates are urging the city to take Vision Zero seriously.

January 30, 2024
Streetsblog USASafety

Reforming a 44-Year-Old Insurance Law Could Prevent Thousands of Deadly Truck Crashes a Year

Insurance minimums for trucking companies haven't been raised in 44 years. Victims and survivors are paying the price.

January 30, 2024
Fresno

Caltrans Asks Fresno Judge to Toss Highway Lawsuit on Legal Technicality

In Fresno, a court case against a highway widening meets an unexpected legal hurdle. Instead of just completing a public health impact study, Caltrans wants the court to dismiss a case on technical grounds.

January 30, 2024
