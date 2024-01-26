Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

LA resolved to end traffic deaths, but instead they have doubled - and CA roads are only getting worse for pedestrians; LA Councilmember calls for pause on Dodger gondola; CA is saving cow poop for the climate; More

7:59 AM PST on January 26, 2024

Photo by Marji Beach via Flickr

  • LA resolved to end traffic deaths, but instead they have almost doubled (LA Times)
  • CA roads are the worst for pedestrian fatalities, and it's getting worse (ABC7)
  • $53 million grant will replace San Dieguito rail bridge along LOSSAN corridor (Times of San Diego)
  • Report on Cruise robotaxi crash cites leadership failures, errors in judgement, and an "us vs. them" attitude towards regulators (Spectrum)
  • LA city councilmember calls for pause on Dodger stadium gondola project, asking for traffic assessments (KTLA 5)
  • More on Bay Area transit agencies' plans for universal signage (SF Gate)
  • Cow poop is a big part of CA's climate fighting plans (UC Davis)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

New bill would limit car speeds; San Diego floods; Regional transportation tax measure in Bay Area? More

January 25, 2024
