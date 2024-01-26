Friday’s Headlines
LA resolved to end traffic deaths, but instead they have doubled - and CA roads are only getting worse for pedestrians; LA Councilmember calls for pause on Dodger gondola; CA is saving cow poop for the climate; More
MTC Backs Off Highway Widening After Outpouring of Community Opposition
It was a clear signal that Bay Area voters want transformational investments in safe, reliable, and accessible transportation for all, not status quo proposals that reflect outdated thinking at odds with our region’s climate and equity values.
Three Upcoming Bike and Pedestrian Improvements from Hollywood to Downtown L.A.
Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards reimagined as walkable bikeable places - help make it happen, attend an upcoming virtual town hall The post Three Upcoming Bike and Pedestrian Improvements from Hollywood to Downtown L.A. appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
Commentary: Kill the Projects, Break up Caltrans and Partner Agencies that Refuse to Stop Widening
Lawmakers, advocates, and commissioners are just starting to get serious about stopping California's asphalt addiction. But they have to get more radical to succeed. The post Commentary: Kill the Projects, Break up Caltrans and Partner Agencies that Refuse to Stop Widening appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.
Thursday’s Headlines
New bill would limit car speeds; San Diego floods; Regional transportation tax measure in Bay Area? More