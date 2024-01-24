Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

More money - from bonds - for Brightline West; Should Bay Area transit agencies combine or just work together better? The health impacts of unreliable mass transit; More

7:40 AM PST on January 24, 2024

  • USDOT allocates another $2.5 billion - from bonds - for Brightline West high-speed rail (ENR, Smart Cities Dive)
    • The Las Vegas-to-Rancho Cucamonga line might open in 2028 (Desert Sun)
  • San Diego's Trolley did not escape Monday's storm (NBC)
  • That billionaire's dream of a new city in California is disconnected (Fast Company)
  • So many barriers to making the places we live places we love to live in (EPA)
  • Opinion: Combining Bay Area transit agencies would just rearrange costs but might not improve anything (Mercury News)
    • But at least their maps can look the same (Railway Age)
  • The health impacts of unreliable mass transit (Johns Hopkins)
  • Visalia looks to "micro transit" to solve getting around (The Sun Gazette)
  • Central Valley electric car-share program is expanding (Gov Tech)
  • New York Times missed the target with their pedestrian fatalities stories (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Real people clap back at campaigns that tell pedestrians how to be safe (but not drivers) (Daily Hive)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

