Wednesday’s Headlines
More money - from bonds - for Brightline West; Should Bay Area transit agencies combine or just work together better? The health impacts of unreliable mass transit; More
More from Streetsblog California
Bike Buses Are Routes to Activism, Says First Global Survey
"This is the first significant piece of bike bus research we’ve come across, but it surely won’t be the last."
Hello ‘Southeast Gateway Line’ and Farewell ‘West Santa Ana Branch’
Metro's future 19-mile Southeast Gateway Line will serve southeast L.A. County cities of Artesia, Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, L.A., Paramount, South Gate, and Vernon
California Transportation Commissioners: In a Tight Budget Year, Let’s Invest in the Future Instead of the Traffic-Choked Past
The decision to hit pause on the approval of $200 million in spending on a potentially problematic highway expansion is a show of basic fiscal responsibility.
Could a Single Law End Impaired Driving As We Know It?
Rana Abbas Taylor lost five members of her family in a single drunk driving crash. Now, she hopes a single law could ensure that no one else suffers the same fate.
Eyes on the Street: Safe Routes to School Improvements in Koreatown
"While the street is a little bit narrower, we're seeing a lot more kids getting to and from the school in a lot more safe and organized fashion"