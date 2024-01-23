Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Transportation agencies are climate agencies; San Jose Mayor says its BART project needs to be scaled down; Can quitting cars be popular? More

6:47 AM PST on January 23, 2024

Photo: Joe Linton/ Streetsblog L.A.

  • Transportation agencies are also climate agencies (Yahoo)
  • One way that BART, other transit agencies want to consolidate is in appearance (SF Chronicle)
  • Could Bay Area ferries be entering a "golden age"? (Mercury News, Governing)
  • New transit hub opens in Clovis (Your Central Valley)
  • San Jose Mayor says BART project needs to be scaled down (Mercury News)
  • CA State Senate requests coordinated action on Surfliner rail line (RT&S)
  • Can quitting cars be popular? (BBC)
  • SF neighborhood parking permits prices could go up (SF Chronicle)
  • Big parking lots are just bad all around (Scientific American)
  • Is it a good idea for Lyft to run LA Metro's bikeshare system? (Velo)
  • London is about to see a major change (for the better) on its streets (Bloomberg)
  • The far-away race for California governor has a crowded field (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF


Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

