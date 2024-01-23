Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Transportation agencies are climate agencies; San Jose Mayor says its BART project needs to be scaled down; Can quitting cars be popular? More
Pushing the Swiss Model Directly to Bay Area Transit Managers
Chocolate, watches, and transit --- three things you can't go wrong with in Switzerland. Advocates want general managers at Bay Area transit agencies to start using Swiss models for customer service, wayfinding, fares, and operations
How Small Cities Are Winning Big Money for Street Safety
Small cities are drawing disproportionately large grants for street safety — and sharing their secrets for how others can follow their lead.
This Week’s LA Metro Updates: Open Streets, MicroTransit, Bike-Share, and More
Open Streets grants, Metro Micro fares, Metro Bike Share, MacArthur Park interventions spreading, transit ridership up with crime down, and soon to be no longer West Santa Ana Branch