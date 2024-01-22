Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:08 AM PST on January 22, 2024

  • SF Muni Poised to Raise Clipper Fare, Increase Parking Fees... (SFChron)
  • ...Boosts Service for School-Serving Routes (SFBay)
  • Op/ed Notes That Law Enforcement Doesn't Protect Cyclists (Fresno Bee)
  • LA Metro CEO Wiggins (Instagram) Says Freeway Pollution Harms Communities Of Color
  •  1/3 of Teenagers Believe Viral Climate Denial Lies (The Verge)
  • Video Of Police Violently Detaining Rider On Santa Monica Rail Platform (Annenberg)
  • Unfamiliar with Republican Senate Candidate Steve Garvey? (SacBee)
  • Long Beach Might Use Subsidies to Get LB Planes to Switch Fuels (Post)
  • San Diego Might Relax Rules to Lure Back Scooter Companies (Union-Tribune)

