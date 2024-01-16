Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Attempt to Undermine VMT Rules Becomes a Bill to Study Their Use Instead
The California Environmental Quality Act added Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) as a way to measure transportation impacts, and sprawl supporters are unhappy about it.
Biden Administration Steps in on Caltrans’ Highway Expansion in Fresno
In America’s most polluted air basin, EPA set to take a fresh look at air quality impacts of warehouse-focused highway expansion.
Alhambra Locals Get Another Month to Review City’s Bike/Ped Plan
The release of the final plan just a few days before it was set to be adopted riled some Alhambra residents, but city officials say the sooner it’s voted on, the sooner they can seek funding
Advocates to MTC: NO MORE WIDENING
All the major advocacy groups want to make it clear to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission: they won't support a regional measure that includes freeway widening