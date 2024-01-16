Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

8:40 AM PST on January 16, 2024

State Capitol Updates

Attempt to Undermine VMT Rules Becomes a Bill to Study Their Use Instead

The California Environmental Quality Act added Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) as a way to measure transportation impacts, and sprawl supporters are unhappy about it.

January 16, 2024
Fresno

Biden Administration Steps in on Caltrans’ Highway Expansion in Fresno

In America’s most polluted air basin, EPA set to take a fresh look at air quality impacts of warehouse-focused highway expansion.

January 12, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeway Widenings

Advocates to MTC: NO MORE WIDENING

All the major advocacy groups want to make it clear to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission: they won't support a regional measure that includes freeway widening

January 12, 2024
