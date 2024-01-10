Wednesday’s Headlines
Newsom to unveil budget proposal today; What high-speed rail means to the Central Valley; Natural disasters broke financial records for loss last year: Why is the US the only country seeing rising pedestrian fatalities? More
More from Streetsblog California
Will this $750 Billion Plan Solve Southern California’s Traffic Woes?
The projects prioritized in southern California's Regional Transportation Plan would increase driving, rather than work towards meeting state and regional driving reduction goals.
L.A. City Repairing L.A. River Bike Path along Griffith Park
It shouldn't take sustained advocacy pressure (and injury lawsuits) from cyclists to get the city to keep its walk/bike paths in a state of good repair
Bike Talk: SFMTA’s Failed Vision Zero Effort
Nick Richert, host of 'Bike Talk,' the premier radio program on all things bikey, goes into more depth with Streetsblog editor Roger Rudick and advocate Stacey Randecker about San Francisco's failed attempt at Vision Zero
Senate Transportation Committee Recap: Transit Consolidation Bill Pulled
Also, a bill from Senator Blakespear to reduce delays for building safer bike lanes along the California coast returns