Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Newsom to unveil budget proposal today; What high-speed rail means to the Central Valley; Natural disasters broke financial records for loss last year: Why is the US the only country seeing rising pedestrian fatalities? More

8:44 AM PST on January 10, 2024

High-speed rail train rendering – via CAHSRA

  • Governor Newsom to unveil budget proposal today (CalMatters)
  • What high-speed rail means for the Central Valley (CalMatters)
  • Natural disasters last year broke records for financial loss (Bloomberg)
  • Why are pedestrian fatalities rising in the U.S. but not in the rest of the world? (Northeastern Global News)
  • New law clears parking near intersections - will San Diego enforce it? (KPBS)
  • Long Beach receives $326K grant for programs to encourage biking and walking (Press-Telegram)
  • Sacramento Regional Transit board reverses vote, approves light rail station near affordable housing complex (Sacramento Bee)
  • California launches new website to track infrastructure investments (StateScoop)
  • Hundreds of acres in wine country is now state land (SF Chronicle)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

SCAG

Will this $750 Billion Plan Solve Southern California’s Traffic Woes?

The projects prioritized in southern California's Regional Transportation Plan would increase driving, rather than work towards meeting state and regional driving reduction goals.

January 10, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesBike Walk Paths

L.A. City Repairing L.A. River Bike Path along Griffith Park

It shouldn't take sustained advocacy pressure (and injury lawsuits) from cyclists to get the city to keep its walk/bike paths in a state of good repair

January 10, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Bike Talk: SFMTA’s Failed Vision Zero Effort

Nick Richert, host of 'Bike Talk,' the premier radio program on all things bikey, goes into more depth with Streetsblog editor Roger Rudick and advocate Stacey Randecker about San Francisco's failed attempt at Vision Zero

January 10, 2024
State Capitol Updates

Senate Transportation Committee Recap: Transit Consolidation Bill Pulled

Also, a bill from Senator Blakespear to reduce delays for building safer bike lanes along the California coast returns

January 10, 2024
