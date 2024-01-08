Monday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Benefits from investments in walking and biking are giant; Inglewood people mover gets $1 billion federal commitment; Finding a way to cite driverless vehicles; More

8:45 AM PST on January 8, 2024

  • Study: Benefits from walk and bike projects outweigh investments by at least ten to one (Ebikes International)
  • New state law restricting parking near intersections goes into effect (SF Chronicle, CBS)
  • Inglewood people mover gets federal commitment for $1 billion (LA Times, ABC)
  • New bill calls for Bay Area transit agency consolidation (San Mateo Daily Journal, Contra Costa News)
  • Legislator working on finding a way to regulate - and cite - driverless vehicles (SF Standard)
  • Scooter company bankruptcies are alarming (Fast Company)
  • The invisible railroad problem (Trains)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog Los AngelesBike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Street: Short Bike Path Under Construction, Part of LAX People Mover Project

The new path won't quite make the car-centric airport area bike-friendly, but it will connect cyclists to the future Metro Airport Connector station, serving the K Line and LAX people mover

January 8, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoValencia

Streetsblog Publisher Responds to Complaints about Story on SFMTA Cycling Numbers on Valencia

The post in question was based on SFMTA's own numbers obtained via a public records request

January 8, 2024
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

Opinion: The Decline of Greyhound Isn’t A Greyhound Problem; It’s a Bus Problem.

"It’s not just Greyhound: there are no more advantages to riding a bus in most American cities, hence the national bus ridership decline."

January 5, 2024
