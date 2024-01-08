Monday’s Headlines
Benefits from investments in walking and biking are giant; Inglewood people mover gets $1 billion federal commitment; Finding a way to cite driverless vehicles; More
More from Streetsblog California
Eyes on the Street: Short Bike Path Under Construction, Part of LAX People Mover Project
The new path won't quite make the car-centric airport area bike-friendly, but it will connect cyclists to the future Metro Airport Connector station, serving the K Line and LAX people mover
Streetsblog Publisher Responds to Complaints about Story on SFMTA Cycling Numbers on Valencia
The post in question was based on SFMTA's own numbers obtained via a public records request
Can This Tiny Owl Defeat One of America’s Biggest Highway Projects?
This less-than-pint-sized bird plays a massive role in keeping the Sonoran desert in balance. Now, it could tackle its most fierce opponent yet: the American highway lobby.
Opinion: The Decline of Greyhound Isn’t A Greyhound Problem; It’s a Bus Problem.
"It’s not just Greyhound: there are no more advantages to riding a bus in most American cities, hence the national bus ridership decline."