Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

How public transit benefits everyone; Proposal to consolidate all 27 Bay Area transit agencies; People's Park housing battle; More

8:38 AM PST on January 5, 2024

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • How public transit benefits everyone (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Want more transit - and transit funding? Build housing to support it (Bloomberg)
  • Judge refuses to dismiss youth climate lawsuit (AP)
  • More on Berkeley's battle over housing at People's Park (SF Chronicle)
  • and attempts to keep protestors at bay (SF Chronicle)
  • Bay Area legislator proposes combining all 27 transit agencies (SF Chronicle)
  • BART might be okay with that (SF Chronicle)
  • Supporters of heavy rail oppose monorail idea for San Fernando Valley (KTLA headline says they "crashed" the meeting)
  • Details emerge on how that BART train derailed (Patch)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

Opinion: The Decline of Greyhound Isn’t A Greyhound Problem; It’s a Bus Problem.

"It’s not just Greyhound: there are no more advantages to riding a bus in most American cities, hence the national bus ridership decline."

January 5, 2024
Streetsblog San Francisco"Safe Streets"

Call to Action: Support a Better Minnesota Slow Street

Support "MinneSLOWta" Street to reduce cut-through traffic and beautify the community

January 5, 2024
Public Transportation

Task Force Meets to Address the Future of California Transit

California's Transit Transformation Task Force must address a wide range of issues. Here are three that are crucial, from the perspective of one of the task force members.

January 4, 2024
