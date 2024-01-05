Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
How public transit benefits everyone; Proposal to consolidate all 27 Bay Area transit agencies; People's Park housing battle; More
Opinion: The Decline of Greyhound Isn’t A Greyhound Problem; It’s a Bus Problem.
"It’s not just Greyhound: there are no more advantages to riding a bus in most American cities, hence the national bus ridership decline."
Call to Action: Support a Better Minnesota Slow Street
Support "MinneSLOWta" Street to reduce cut-through traffic and beautify the community
SGV Hikes and Bikes: Santa Fe Dam
Take to the elevated bikeway for a view of the Valley, or get away from it all in a pedal boat.
Task Force Meets to Address the Future of California Transit
California's Transit Transformation Task Force must address a wide range of issues. Here are three that are crucial, from the perspective of one of the task force members.