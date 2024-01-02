Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

BART train derails; Can't give a ticket to a driverless vehicle; Nationalize Greyhound; US preparing to expand its size; More

8:19 AM PST on January 2, 2024

Oakland’s empty Greyhound station. Photo by Amir Aziz/Oaklandside.

  • BART train derails, BART working to get line open for Tuesday commute (KQED, SF Chronicle)
  • Santa Cruz Metro rolls out extended routes, more buses (Lookout)
  • Driver arrested for assault after failed attempt to ram Rose Parade - barriers prevented disaster (Daily Bulletin)
  • Can't give a traffic ticket to a self-driving car (Mashable)
  • Was there a decline in U.S. travel, or is the data bad? (City Commentary)
  • California is killing AC Transit (SF Chronicle)
  • Nationalize Greyhound (Jacobin)
  • 2023 weather extremes, seen from space (Yale)
  • Three of California's biggest polluters are refineries in the Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
  • Musk's fake Hyperloop is dead (BBC)
  • US prepares to expand its area, into oil-rich seas (Big Country News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

