Thursday’s Headlines

More on MUTCD; Caltrans has a big SHOPP-ing list; A couple of year-end roundups; Santa Monica to study a tax on parking for transportation; More
What’s on Caltrans’s $16B Holiday SHOPP-ing List?
The $15.7 billion State Highway Operations and Protection Program is one of the state’s biggest infrastructure packages. But what’s really in the 599 projects?
Metropolitan Transportation Commission Preps Regional Transit Measure
Everybody wants to move forward with transit fare and schedule coordination... just don't talk about consolidating BART and Caltrain
L.A. Times’ Excellent Deep Dive on Dooring
The article concisely explains terms - dooring, sharrows, protected bike lanes - that are common for cyclists, but little understood by the broader general public.
The Worst News of 2023 For Sustainable Transportation Advocates
2023 wasn't all bad — but we've got to talk about the bummers before we get to the good news.