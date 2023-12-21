Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

More on MUTCD; Caltrans has a big SHOPP-ing list; A couple of year-end roundups; Santa Monica to study a tax on parking for transportation; More

8:29 AM PST on December 21, 2023

Valencia’s center-running bike lane. Photo: Daniel Owens

Streetsblog California wishes you an excellent holiday break. We will be outta here until early next week. Thanks for reading!

  • Newly updated MUTCD doesn't go far enough (Smart Growth America)
  • What's on California's $16 billion SHOPP-ing list (NRDC)
  • BART: Don't worry, that bad smell won't hurt you (The Messenger)
  • Santa Monica to study a tax on parking for transportation (Santa Monica Next)
  • 2023 roundups:
  • Palmdale makes plans for high-speed rail (CAHSRA)
  • Urban speed limits are dropping (Yale Climate Connections)
  • Napa opens an expensive pedestrian and bike underpass (Press Democrat)
  • On-demand microtransit is no solution (Planetizen)
  • Santa Monica makes outreach plan to turn airport to park (Santa Monica Next)
  • Public input sought on transportation plans for Southern California and the Inland Empire (Patch)
  • Merchants on Valencia say bike lane is ruining business, but data show a different story (Mission Local)
  • White House has a new strategy for getting federal money into the hands of environmental justice groups (The Verge)
  • Biden calls on transit agencies to protect workers (The Hill)
  • Supreme Court agrees to hear case against EPA's clean air rule (E&E News)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Transportation Funding

What’s on Caltrans’s $16B Holiday SHOPP-ing List?

The $15.7 billion State Highway Operations and Protection Program is one of the state’s biggest infrastructure packages. But what’s really in the 599 projects?

December 21, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoTransportation Funding

Metropolitan Transportation Commission Preps Regional Transit Measure

Everybody wants to move forward with transit fare and schedule coordination... just don't talk about consolidating BART and Caltrain

December 21, 2023
Streetsblog USAYear in Review

The Worst News of 2023 For Sustainable Transportation Advocates

2023 wasn't all bad — but we've got to talk about the bummers before we get to the good news.

December 21, 2023
See all posts