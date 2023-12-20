Wednesday’s Headlines
MUTCD released; Being doored is every urban bike rider's nightmare; PCH gets $2.4 million in signs, paint to fix its safety problems; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
Anatomy of a Complete Streets Policy
How San Diego Advocates Pushed for, and Won, a Better Approach to Road Design
Feds, Advocates Talk About What’s In The New MUTCD (And What Isn’t)!
The new MUTCD isn't the revolutionary rethink advocates were asking for, but it does offer transportation officials more flexibility to design roads safely. The only question is whether they'll take it — or stick to the status quo.
Eyes on the Street: Boyle Heights Myers/Mission Roundabout Completed, Short Bike Paths Open
Connected to the Sixth Street Viaduct, Boyle Heights' Myers/Mission Roundabout project includes two short bikeway segments now open on Myers Street and Mission Road
Tragedy Inevitable on ‘Slow’ Lake Street, Advocates Warn
The battle continues between safety advocates and motorists who are again using Lake Street as a thoroughfare. It is now slow on paper only.