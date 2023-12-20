Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

MUTCD released; Being doored is every urban bike rider's nightmare; PCH gets $2.4 million in signs, paint to fix its safety problems; More

8:41 AM PST on December 20, 2023

  • FHWA releases long-awaited update to its Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (FHWA)
  • What's in it the MUTCD- and what's missing? (Streetsblog USA)
  • Being doored is every urban bike rider's nightmare (LA Times)
  • More on Coachella's TCC grant (Desert Sun)
  • San Francisco's struggles with pedestrian safety (SF Chronicle)
  • How Bay Area public transit is recovering (Axios)
  • Stanislaus gets $13 million for ACE train (Modesto Bee)
  • CTC allocates $1 billion for transportation infrastructure (Archinect)
  • Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) is now eligible for federal funding (Progressive Railroading)
  • CA to spend $2.4 million to make Pacific Coast Highway safer…with signs and paint (LAist, KTLA, LA Times)
  • How Lancaster made itself pedestrian friendly (SF Gate)
  • Basic income improves the lives of unhoused people (LA Times)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

