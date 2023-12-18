Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Maybe Culver City's deal to end production could be a model for other cities; Walking is dangerous because cars; Tesla drivers have the highest crash rates; More
Strategic Growth Council Announces Round 5 Transformative Climate Communities Grants
$98 million for eleven community-led climate projects throughout California that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Freeway Math: How Governments Decide a Harmful Highway Is ‘Worth It’
A massive interstate highway project promises do deliver billions of dollars in public "benefits." But a local advocacy group says that it's all based on bad math.
Feds’ Proposed Impaired Driving Rule Is a Bigger Deal Than You Think
But can in-car tech make it past the gauntlet of regulatory hurdles and culture wars ahead?
Talking Headways Podcast: Downtown or Not Downtown
Talking Headways brings you back to Mpact conference in Phoenix for a panel about downtowns and urban development.