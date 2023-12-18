Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Maybe Culver City's deal to end production could be a model for other cities; Walking is dangerous because cars; Tesla drivers have the highest crash rates; More

8:33 AM PST on December 18, 2023

  • Maybe Culver City's landmark deal to end oil production could be a model for others (LA Times)
  • Rural school districts say electric buses won't work for them (GM Today)
  • Some city bus drivers aren't all that impressed with new bus technology (GovTech)
  • Golden Gate Bridge tolls will likely increase (Mercury News)
  • Walking is dangerous because cars (The Cool Down)
  • Participating in local affairs? You might have to wait five or more hours to give that public comment (LA Public Press)
  • Cruise is laying off a quarter of its workforce (TechCrunch)
  • Nobody's leaving the house anymore (Angie Schmitt)
  • Study: Tesla drivers have the highest crash rates; Ram owners are bad drivers (Lending Tree)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Strategic Growth Council (SGC)

Strategic Growth Council Announces Round 5 Transformative Climate Communities Grants

$98 million for eleven community-led climate projects throughout California that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

December 18, 2023
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

Freeway Math: How Governments Decide a Harmful Highway Is ‘Worth It’

A massive interstate highway project promises do deliver billions of dollars in public "benefits." But a local advocacy group says that it's all based on bad math.

December 18, 2023
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Downtown or Not Downtown

Talking Headways brings you back to Mpact conference in Phoenix for a panel about downtowns and urban development.

December 18, 2023
